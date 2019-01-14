Image: Amazon

Sometimes, getting to the gym is more of a challenge than the actual working out. But with today’s Amazon Gold Box, you can bring the gym to you. This desk elliptical is on sale for $185 and can easily fit in your office or beneath any chair, so you can get that workout in wherever you happen to be seated. The elliptical features eight resistance levels and a built-in display that tracks calories burned, RPM, strides, and distance. But mostly, it gives you no excuse not to follow up on your fitness resolutions.