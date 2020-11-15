It's all consuming.
Bring the Aughts Vibes to 2020 With $400 Off an Unlocked Motorola Razr 5G

Elizabeth Lanier
Motorola Razr 5G (Unlocked) | $1000 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Motorola Razr 5G (Unlocked) | $1000 | Amazon

I never had one of the original Motorola Razr phones as a teen when they came out back in the early 2000s— too expensive. Thankfully though, the new 5G updated version of the Razr (which still folds) is available at a discount, meaning others who didn’t get the Razr phone of their dreams back then can make up for lost time now.

At a $400 discount, this Moto Razr 5G is more affordable than its launch price and is unlocked, so you can use it with any compatible phone service providers. While $1000 is still a hefty chunk of change, buying it unlocked outright at least allows you to save month to month by not subsidizing the cost of your smartphone and giving you the flexibility to switch providers.

Other Motorola phones are on sale at Amazon as well, including the much more affordable Motorola Edge, now $400 (43% off). Check them out below.

