Bring Some Wintery Cheer to Your Home With This $52 Flocked Snow Christmas Tree

6 Ft Flocked Snow Christmas Tree | $52 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code KINGSOMV73



Christmas snow is a sight to behold and I’m lucky enough to grow up with a northern family so I got lots of it over the years. Bring some of that winter charm to your home and your tree this season with a 6 foot f locked s now Christmas t ree. It’s 40% off and is definitely a nice twist to the traditional artificial tree. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSOMV73.

These faux snow leaves and branches are a fun touch especially if you live in a place where holiday snow just never happens. The flocking is tightly fastened to the branches so no worries about it falling off and making a mess. This tree comes in three sections making it easy to put up and take down. This also means it’s simple to store. It’s a good size and definitely fills out once you have the branches properly fluffed. As with most of these trees, it is made of eco-friendly high-quality PVC material. It comes with a sturdy metal base with a plastic bottom to protect wood floors . This is a unique tree at a great price so I’m sure it won’ t last long.

This tree will ship for free.