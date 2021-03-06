Bring Some Flair To Your Desk With up To 32% off a Divoom Customizable Pixel Art Speaker

Divoom Tivoo Max Bluetooth LED Speaker (Red) | $120 | Amazon

Divoom Tivoo Max Bluetooth LED Speaker (Black) | $128 | Amazon

Divoom Tivoo Max Bluetooth LED Speaker (White) | $190 | Amazon

Do you need to bring some energy and fun to your working space? Do you look at the desks of the fictional lo-fi hip hop characters whose playlists you depend on to get shit done with envy? (Or is that just me?)

If you want to treat yourself today, we’ve got some great deals on these Divoom Bluetooth speakers. These cute retro little speakers are customizable— you can change the pixel art to your own creation (using a supported app) or choose from the super fun designs already available.

Advertisement

Plus, you can set it to tell the weather or the time if you prefer a functional display. It’s even compatible with several social media platforms! It also has pixal art games and can serve as your alarm clock.

The best deal is if you snag the Divoom Tivoo Max in this bright candy red color for just $120.

For just $8 more, you can get it in classic black.

Advertisement

It’s not on sale, but it also comes in white for the full price of $190.

Advertisement

If these prices are still a bit much and you’re not attached to the retro mini-TV design, you can get an additional 10% off of the Divoom Timebox Evo right now by clipping the coupon under the price. This brings it down to a pretty reasonable $61.