Bring Some Balance and Protection to Your Skincare and Daily Routines With Up to 60% Off K-Beauty Products, KN95 Masks, and Sanitizing Products at iHerb

I love a good skincare deal, and as someone in desperate need of a skincare routine revamp to bring some calm to my face post-Election Day, I am very intrigued by a few fantastic discounts on K-Beauty kits and products at iHerb right now.

First up, vitamin C has many skin-boosting benefits, and you can pack a punch of this nutrient into your skin with the Some By Mi Yuja Niacin 30 Days Brightening Starter Kit, only $18 (which is cheaper than the Amazon price of $22). This four-piece kit of skincare items includes gel cream, toner, serum, and sleep mask. Each product includes yuja extract, a citrus fruit full of vitamin C, and 5% niacinamide for nourishing and hydrating skin.

If you need more than moisture and brightening, the Some By Mi AHA.BHA.PHA 30 Days Miracle Starter Edition is also available at a great price for $17 — once again, that is a bit cheaper than you can find it on Amazon. This four-piece kit which includes a cleansing bar, toner, cream, and serum is an exfoliation-heavy routine, so be sure that’s right for your skin. The products also include tea tree and niacinamide. Be sure to also check out additional K-Beauty products on sale at iHerb right now.

I know I can always use more face masks and hand sanitizers these days, and iHerb also has some fantastic deals on those essential items right now. I personally love these Ariul hand sanitizing wipes, which are 60% off for only $2 as a special trial price (meaning you are limited to one per order).

Wiping your hands and surfaces down is a good idea for avoiding germs that can get you sick, but bacteria from your hands is not great for your face either, so consider this a part of your skincare routine, as well!

There’s also a 10-pack of SunJoy KN95 masks for only $6, so you can protect the rest of your body today with iHerb deals. Be sure to check out the rest of their hand sanitizers and masks on sale.

You can get free shipping at iHerb on orders over $20, so I recommend checking out their samples and trials (like this Blithe tundra chaga serum for $2) to help tip your cart over that limit! Your skin is your largest organ, take care of it and the rest of your body with these awesome iHerb prices while you can.