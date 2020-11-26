It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Bring Out Your Inner Poochie with a Huion Inspiroy H1060P Drawing Tablet on Black Friday

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Huion Inspiroy H1060P | $47 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Huion Inspiroy H1060P | $47 | Amazon

If you’re needing something that is solely for your studies through a Zoom lecture or if you want to bring out your inner Picasso, then the Inspiroy Drawing Tablet can fit that need.

The tablet also comes with a stylus, so you can easily pair both peripherals to your Android device, Windows or Mac machine and keep up with whatever task you need to do.

There are also 12 programmable press keys to the left of the Huion Inspiroy Tablet, so you can easily access some functions that may have required you to break the working flow you would have been in.

At 30% off the normal retail price for Black Friday, it’s an ideal solution, especially if you need to quickly jot or draw down something from a lecture over a video-conferencing app.

Daryl Baxter

