It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsFitness

Bring Muscle Relief Anywhere With Naipo’s Mini Massage Gun, Now $60

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Naipo Mini Massage Gun | $60 | Amazon | Clip coupon and use code F7QZLVCB
Naipo Mini Massage Gun | $60 | Amazon | Clip coupon and use code F7QZLVCB
Image: Andrew Hayward

Naipo Mini Massage Gun | $60 | Amazon | Clip coupon and use code F7QZLVCB

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun.

As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. According to Naipo, it provides power comparable to the full-sized model despite the small size, up to 3,000rpm.

Right now, you can save $40 off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code F7QZLVCB at checkout. Why wait? Blast away that soreness!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`