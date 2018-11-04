Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!) Target’s offering the standard DUO60 model for $30 off, plus about $2 extra off when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s one of t he best deals we’ve ever seen on this model.



Target (and I assume other stores) will be offering this model for $70 + a $10 gift card on Black Friday, but by buying now, you’ll have it in time for Thanksgiving dinner prep.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and it’ll definitely come in handy as you prepare Thanksgiving dinner.