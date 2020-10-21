Bring a Little of the Magic Kingdom Into Your Home With These Fleece Blankets For Just $14

Fleece Throw Sale | $14 | Disney Store
It’s the season for a cozy blanket. Be it on the sofa, an extra one on the bed, or by the fireplace. Every house needs a comfy soft throw. If you live in a Disney house this $14 blanket deal is the best way to get snug and feel some of the magic of the house of mouse.
There nine different fleece blankets at this price so there’s something for you or your little fans. Mickey is the total classic and a nice direction for any home honestly. The bright blue color is sure to blend in with any decor.
Here’s your friendly neighborhood microfleece ready for a nap after Aunt May’s cooking. All these blankets are 60'’ x 50'’, polyester, and easy to wash. If you know a web-slinging aficionado this is the perfect gift.
Perhaps you’re blessed with a princess loving pipsqueak. This blanket is pretty in pink and is part of the Animators’ Collection, so the designs of the characters a little more unique. This throw features Moana, Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella and Rapunzel and will brighten up any space.
Free shipping on orders over $75.