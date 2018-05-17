Yeah, these inflatable lounging blobs look ridiculous, but they’re very comfortable, they work in the pool, and they basically inflate themselves - no pump or lung strength required. Try one out for just $22 with promo code 8FHSY6QG.
Bring A Couch With You Anywhere For $22
