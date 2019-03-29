Preorder Anker Nebula Capsule II | $500 | Nebula

The much anticipated release of the Anker Nebula Capsule II is only about three months away, and you’ve got one last chance to preorder and save (this time on Nebula’s site) if you missed out on the Kickstarter campaign.

The original Capsule was excellent for its size, but the Capsule II looks like it’s going to be just plain excellent. From our original write-up, there are a lot of new features here, but three stand out:

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win. 2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie. 3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

This $500 preorder deal isn’t as good as the $400 price tag that Kickstarter backers got, but it’s still $100 less than MSRP. Orders start shipping June 1, so start lining up that summer outdoor movie series in your backyard.