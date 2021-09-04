Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum | $24 | Ulta

Need to breathe a little life into your complexion? Have you had a few long or late nights? A Vitamin C serum is in your future . Tula is a great beauty brand we’ve hyped before, and for a good reason . I’m a big fan of their Rose Glow Cooling Eye Balm, b ut this Brightening Treatment is tops. A dd it to your beauty routine for half off.

This little bottle is a wonder with three times the power to give you your goddess glow back. It contains three different Vitamin C combos: one to reduce dark spots, one to refresh dull skin, and the other to protect against the elements . All that mixes with numerous B vitamins to hydrate, smooth, and even everything out. This is great so sensitive faces and can even tone down any redness you might have. It’s fragrance-free, so no worries about any strong aromas. This is great to mix with your foundation, too, to give you a boost for the day. I promise you’ll fall for Tula like me.

