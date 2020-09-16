Brighten Your Day With 50% off This Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit BG589INB Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit | $11 | Amazon | Use Code BG589INB



A pearly white smile is the dream, right? I’m an avid coffee drinker so whitening kits come in and out of my life and I’m always willing to try I a new one. This one crossed my path this morning and I’m intrigued. With over a thousand happy customers this is one of Fairywill and Amazon’s best-reviewed products. Until the end of the month take 50% off this Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit.

This kit has 25 treatments to return your chompers back to a pristine condition, well at least give the illusion of that. In this box, you get the Super Whitening Strips (4) and the Delicate Whitening Strips (21). The Super strips are worn for one hour but have the most intensity to get teeth whiter faster. The Delicate ones are for more sensitive teeth, so while the formula is more gentle they’re still strong enough to remove years of stains. The no-slip grip design always you to talk and be comfy. It’s just three easy steps to an award-winning smile. Peel, apply, and brush. Simple, safe, and sure to brighten your day.

This code works until September 30 and Prime members get one-day free shipping.