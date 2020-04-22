It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Brighten Up Your Home With Nooie's $18 LED Light Bulbs

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Nooie Smart LED Bulbs (2-pack) | $18 | Amazon | Use code NOOIEAURORA Nooie Smart LED Bulbs (4-pack) | $30 | Amazon | Use code NOOIEAURORA
Nooie Smart LED Bulbs (2-pack) | $18 | Amazon | Use code NOOIEAURORA
Nooie Smart LED Bulbs (4-pack) | $30 | Amazon | Use code NOOIEAURORA
Normal light bulbs are pretty harsh on the eyes. LED light bulbs are better, but even then white light can cause problems with eye strain and migraines. So why not try an LED light that changes colors? The Nooie Smart Bulb can turn into all the colors of the rainbow (and then some), and it’s easy to control with the smartphone app. You can grab a two-pack of them from Amazon for $18 if you use the code NOOIEAURORA at checkout. 

