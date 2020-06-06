It's all consuming.
Brighten Up Your Garage with $18 Super Bright LED Lights

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
60W LED Garage Ceiling Lights | $18 | Amazon | Use code J5CS6V62
60W LED Garage Ceiling Lights | $18 | Amazon | Use code J5CS6V62

Is it dark in your garage? That’s no good. Squinting and being unable to see clearly while working on your DIY projects isn’t great for your eyes, and can be downright dangerous. So, why not pick up some super bright LED lights for your garage?

According to the Amazon reviews, this baby is super bright. And, since it’s an LED light, it’ll last a long, long time too. You can also use it outside the garage, but there seems to be conflicting reports on how waterproof it is, so maybe just use it for the inside of your garage. By using code J5CS6V62 at checkout, you can pick this up for just $18.

