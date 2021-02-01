Brighten Up Your Driveway With a 4-Pack of Motion Sensor Garden Lights, Only $39

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
4-Pack LED Waterproof Motion Sensor Garden Lights | $39 | SideDeal
If your walkway is dark, light it up with a 4-Pack LED Waterproof Motion Sensor Garden Lights. Only $39 over at SideDeal, they’re waterproof and automatically turn on when they sense movement. They’re also solar-powered and have an auto on and off toggles, so you’ll never have to worry about them dying. What are you waiting for?