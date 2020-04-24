It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Brighten Those Pearly Whites With 25% off Colgate's LED Whitening Kit [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Colgate Optic Advanced LED Whitening Kit | Colgate | $109 | Promo code KINJA25
Graphic: Gabe Carey

There’s no time like the present to start practicing basic hygiene. And if you want to step up your dental game to impress your co-workers when the time comes, we’re offering you a head start. For $36 less than the going rate, you can freshen up those fangs with the Colgate Optic White Advanced LED whitening kit.

While I’ve never personally tested Colgate’s solution, I HAVE used an LED whitening kit before—and it worked until I fell off the wagon. Stick with it for 10 minutes a day, 10 days in a row and the blue light-activated hydrogen peroxide will quickly whip your teefers into shape. Just plug it in, apply two vials of serum per day, and voilà, you’re golden (but your teeth aren’t!).

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

