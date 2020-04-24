Brighten Those Pearly Whites With 25% off Colgate's LED Whitening Kit [Exclusive]

Colgate Optic Advanced LED Whitening Kit KINJA25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

There’s no time like the present to start practicing basic hygiene. And if you want to step up your dental game to impress your co-workers when the time comes, we’re offering you a head start. For $36 less than the going rate, you can freshen up those fangs with the Colgate Optic White Advanced LED whitening kit.

While I’ve never personally tested Colgate’s solution, I HAVE used an LED whitening kit before—and it worked until I fell off the wagon. Stick with it for 10 minutes a day, 10 days in a row and the blue light-activated hydrogen peroxide will quickly whip your teefers into shape. Just plug it in, apply two vials of serum per day, and voilà, you’re golden (but your teeth aren’t!).