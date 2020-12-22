It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Brighten Things up With $45 off a Pack of Three Phillips Hue Light Bulbs

Phillips Hue Smart Bulb 3 Pack | $90 | Best Buy
Image: Phillips
Phillips Hue Smart Bulb 3 Pack | $90 | Best Buy

Few minor inconveniences sting more than having to get back up to switch a light after you’ve already gotten cozy. Should you decide to leave that problem in the dust, you’ll want to pick up a couple smart bulbs. Place them into your most-frequently-used sockets and you’ll never have to worry about hopping to your feet to kill the kitchen lights before bed again. Right now, you can get a pack of three Phillips Hue bulbs, which can work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, for $45 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $90.

