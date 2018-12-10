Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

We’re officially in peak hot beverage season. Tea, coffee, hot chocolate, cider — you name it, it’s time to brew it. Can you do it in the microwave or on the stove? Sure, but why not take a tip from the pros (i.e. Europeans) and use the AmazonBasics 1-Liter Stainless Steel Electric Kettle?

At $13, it’s hardly going to bust your budget, and just think of the speed and efficiency you’ll be gaining. I bet Kinja’s collective BFF Daniel Radcliffe would be proud of your choice.