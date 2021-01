Cuisinart 3-in-1 Cooker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been craving a stew but don’t know have anything to cook it in, try out this Cuisinart 3-in-1 Cooker. Only $99 until midnight, it’s a three in one multicooker that can slow cook, brown, and steam anything you want. I f you’re a budding chef, this is a great option for you. Nothing else to say—grab it now!