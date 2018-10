Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

For those who don’t need a gooseneck kettle for pourover coffee, and aren’t willing to spring for the ultimate tea maker, the Cuisinart PerfecTemp is one of the best (and best looking) electric kettles around. It’s down to $70 on Amazon right now, within about $6 of the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to grab yours before this deal boils dry.