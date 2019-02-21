Photo: Amazon

With precise temperature controls and an elongated spout, this Cusimax gooseneck kettle is perfect for pour-over coffee enthusiasts. It’s also just $34 on Amazon right now with promo code S5KWMUEJ, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on a product like this.



Even if you’re not into pour over, electric kettles are great, just in general. The Brits have it right on this one. They heat water faster than a kettle on the stove, and maintain that temperature until it all boils off, at which point they shut themselves down for safety. Tea enthusiasts can even use them to choose different water temperatures for different types of teas, rather than futzing with a kitchen thermometer or <gasp> pouring boiling water over delicate green tea leaves.