Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Technivorm Moccamaster has a dedicated following, and was one of our readers’ favorite coffee makers. If you rarely need to brew more than a single cup though, the tiny 10 oz. version is on sale for $175, within $2 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



Here’s what our readers had to say about the full sized version:

At $300, it isn’t the cheapest for what it does, but it is a helluva lot cheaper than the aggregate price of all the ones I’ve bought that have bit the dust or failed to perform. This guy is simple, makes great coffee, and is bulletproof. - AcetyleneCrown

Agree completely. I have an older one (no timer — just an on/off switch) with the 1L thermal carafe, and it’s so fast and sooo simple, and sooo easy to clean. You can occasionally find closeouts for cheaper. The key is that it puts 200-degree water right on the grounds, which yields much better extraction. There are actually more expensive options out there than the Technivorm, but the simplicity of the Technivorm wins the day. - ninjagin

h/t @magicjewball