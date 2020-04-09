Breville's Toaster Ovens Are Cheaper Than Ever Today

Breville 1800W Convection Toaster Oven | $215 | Amazon
Breville Compact Toaster Oven | $151 | Amazon
Be honest: you don’t really want another appliance on your kitchen counters, do you? That’s why we love all-in-one wonders like instant pots and air fryers. Unfortunately, most toaster ovens don’t offer many options aside from setting temperature and time, but they remain invaluable for heating up anything that doesn’t require a full-sized oven. We’ll explain why in a bit, but first, check out these deals for a couple of Breville units: you can get a normal-sized 1800W convection oven for $215, and if that’s too much, there’s a compact model on sale for $151.
Now, for that explanation: you’ve never had good leftover pizza if you warm it in a microwave. The crust gets crispy and the cheese melts a whole lot better. You could simply do it in a full oven, but those take two years to heat up, so screw that. Toaster oven, baby. (Oh, and you can heat a bunch of other reasonably-sized things in there, too, like a whole 12" pizza. Mmmmmmmm.... pizza....)