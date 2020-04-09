Breville's Toaster Ovens Are Cheaper Than Ever Today

Breville 1800W Convection Toaster Oven | $215 | Amazon

Breville Compact Toaster Oven | $151 | Amazon

Be honest: you don’t really want another appliance on your kitchen counters, do you? That’s why we love all-in-one wonders like instant pots and air fryers. Unfortunately, m ost toaster ovens don’t offer many options aside from setting temperature and time, but they remain invaluable for heating up anything that doesn’t require a full-sized oven. We’ll explain why in a bit, but first, check out these deals for a couple of Breville units: you can get a normal-sized 1800W convection oven for $215, and if that’s too much, there’s a compact model on sale for $151.

Now, for that explanation: you’ve never had good leftover pizza if you warm it in a microwave. The crust gets crispy and the cheese melts a whole lot better. You could simply do it in a full oven, but those take two years to heat up, so screw that. Toaster oven, baby. (Oh, and you can heat a bunch of other reasonably-sized things in there, too, like a whole 12" pizza. Mmmmmmmm.... pizza....)

