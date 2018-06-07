Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you missed the Breville Compact Oven deal we posted earlier this week or are looking for a larger toaster oven, then Breville is here to grant your wishes.

Discounted by about $50 today, this Smart Oven Pro has more space and more heating elements, so you can pretty much stop using your normal oven all together. It can fit a pizza up to 13", six slices of toast, and it has a slow cook function which will keep your food at a low temperature for up to 10 hours.

If history is any indication, this $216 price might not last long, so grab this while you can.