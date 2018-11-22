Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Do you ever feel like it’s a waste of time and energy to preheat your whole giant oven for a single pan of cookies or one frozen pizza? You’re right, it is. But there’s a better way! A countertop oven can do the job faster and more efficiently, and the ones Breville makes are so smart that they can actually adjust their heating for the optimal cook on whatever you’re making. Your toast will be evenly browned on both sides. Your brownies will be done all the way through without getting overcooked on the edges. Finally, you’ll be seen for the culinary genius you always knew you were deep down.

