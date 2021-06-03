Breathe Easy With an Extra 20% off Proscenic's A8 Smart Air Purifier

Proscenic A8 Smart Air Purifier Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With bars and restaurants snatching up air purifiers to meet the respective state regulations to open, these machines are having a moment. But it’s not just dining establishments that deserve to have crisp cool, and clean air; you can bring all these benefits to your own home. Proscenic’s A8 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently $39 less. Just clip the coupon. This will only work for the white color, and this version is slightly smaller than its original version .

Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room more hospitable. I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud had been lifted, and everything seemed lighter and airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration. Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. All you have to do is check-in with the app. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. You will see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have an air purifier .

