Breathe Easy: Vava's Newly Released Air Purifier Is $40 Off [Exclusive]

Vava EE008 Air Purifier KJVP4SAY + clip coupon Graphic : Gabe Carey

Vava EE008 Air Purifier | $110 | Amazon | Promo code KJVP4SAY + clip coupon

Tired of breathing in the filthy quarantine air pervading your home? You don’t HAVE to keep torturing yourself: the Vava EE008 air purifier, which just came out recently, is down 27% to $110 with by clipping the coupon on the page and entering our exclusive promo code KJVP4SAY at checkout.

Advertisement

Made to cover rooms up to 323 square feet (more than half the size of my apartment), it’ll reduce dust in just 9 minutes, thanks to the bulit-in anions mode. A smart air quality monitor shows air quality in real time while adjusting fan speed depending on results. You can also customize the fan speed yourself, with four options to choose from and two modes.

After a while, though, the 4-in-1 HEPA filter will need replacing over time as indicated by a filter change light. Fortunately, we’re a one-stop shop.