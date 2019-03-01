Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re concerned about allergens such as pollen, mold, or dander, this discounted Coway Air Purifier offers a lot of benefits for not very much money. This HEPA unit is effective at removing contamination from small to medium sized rooms, and right now you can get it for $180, or about $20 less than average.

And if you’re like me and your room is constantly dusty because you live in an old apartment, this air purifier could help with that too.