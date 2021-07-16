It's all consuming.
Break the Rules and Play the PlayStation Studios Developed MLB The Show 21 on Your Xbox for $40

Xbox players can finally learn how to play baseball. Deal is also available on PlayStation consoles.

Andrew Hayward
 and Joe Tilleli
MLB The Show 21 (XBO)| $40 | Target, GameStop MLB The Show 21 (XSX)| $50 | Target, GameStop MLB The Show 21 (PS4)| $40 | Target, GameStop MLB The Show 21 (PS5)| $50 | Target, GameStop
MLB The Show 21 (XBO)| $40 | Target, GameStop
MLB The Show 21 (XSX)| $50 | Target, GameStop
MLB The Show 21 (PS4)| $40 | Target, GameStop
MLB The Show 21 (PS5)| $50 | Target, GameStop
Screenshot: PlayStation Studios
Yes, it’s strange to see a Sony-made, PlayStation-branded game on Xbox — but if you want a robust, full-fledged baseball simulation this year, it’s MLB The Show 21 or nothing. If you don’t have an Xbox Game Pass subscription (it’s included there), you can snag this recent release for $20 off the list price at either GameStop or Target right now. That’s $40 on Xbox One (GameStop, Target) or $50 for the enhanced Xbox Series X/S edition (GameStop, Target). Of course, the game is also available on PlayStation consoles. You can get the PS4 version for $40 (GameStop, Target) or the PS5 version for $50 (GameStop, Target).

