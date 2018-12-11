Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Packing cubes are a godsend for anyone that likes to travel and doesn’t like to pack or unpack, and Vasco’s new cubes are some of the nicest we’ve ever seen.



Available in both nylon and supple leather trim, the packing cubes have not one, but two expansion zippers to help you compress your clothes so you can stuff more into your carry-on. Just unzip both, add your clothes, and then summon some strength to zip them shut.

The cubes (which I tried) are part of a larger travel accessory set (which I did not) now up for preorder on Kickstarter. In addition to a trio of three packing cubes, you’ll get a shoe bag, a shoe pouch, an electronics bag, a toiletry bag, a travel wallet, and a laundry bag, all designed to match and look very impressive for the TSA agent who insists on opening your bag at the airport.