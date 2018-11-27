Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
When the weather outside is frightful—there’s nothing better than playing board games with a group of friends and family.
Bloodborne: The Card Game promises to be a dark, fun team-based romp, and you can add it to your collection for just $22 on Amazon.
Set in the world of the video game that shares its name, 3 to 5 players work as a team to survive the throngs of monsters and villains sent their way. And unlike Settlers of Catan or Monopoly, you’ll likely walk away without any bruised egos or real-life blood feuds.