After years of neglect, Apple finally revived the Mac Mini a few months ago with a brand new model, featuring four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a speedier quad core processor, and all-SSD storage. You’ll still need to provide your own monitor and peripherals, but if you own those already, you can plug this straight in and have a perfectly capable desktop Mac.



If you were holding out for a deal, Amazon’s currently taking $100 off the base model with 128GB of storage and a Core i3 processor, bringing it down to $699.