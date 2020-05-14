It's all consuming.

Bralettes Are the Juvenile Detention of Boob Jail and You Can Send the Girls There for Only $25

Sheilah Villari
83% off Bralette Six-Pack | $25 | MorningSave



Not to be a mom about this but all you babes going bra-free at home for the last million weeks should have had a smidge of support. I’m not saying rush them off to boob jail I’m saying give them a little something to keep them hyped. A bralette is a great in-between. Angelina is offering two different six-packs of bralettes for $25, that’s a savings of 83%.

These are wire-free but still give you comfy support and are easy to adjust. Angelina is actually calling these the “perfect work-from-home bra.” Choose from assorted colors (with a racerback) or the more traditional pack of black, white, and beige (with a U-back). Sizing covers 32A-40C. And the front is double layered with the option to leave the padding in or take it out.

Shipping is $7.99 or $4.99 for a monthly subscription at Morning Save. Sale runs for the next fifteen hours or until they are sold out.

