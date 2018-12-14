Graphic: Shep McAllister

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and a few of Cuisinart’s iconic models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, along with a 12" chicken fryer.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. They’re oven safe for up to 500 degrees, and they even work on induction cooktops, so you can use them in a lot of different ways. Hell, I’m currently using mine as a holiday cookie jar.

All three deals are all-time low prices, and they’re available on both the light blue and cream models. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let this deal simmer for too long.