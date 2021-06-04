Bowser's Dream House Playset is on Sale for $32

Super Mario Deluxe Bowser’s Castle Playset Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Super Mario Deluxe Bowser’s Castle Playset | $32 | Amazon



Barbie’s Malibu mansion doesn’t have squat against Bowser’s Castle. Barbie may think she’s so cool with her convertible top sportscar and her purple slide. Well do you know what’s cooler than a slide going from the bedroom to a pool? How about a button that drops the floor out from under you so you plummet to your death in a pool of lava? Bowser’s Castle Playset also comes with its own elevator and a cage with a cute bow on top. That’s the kind of style that Barbie can only dream of .