Bounty Hunter Metal Detectors Are Up to 63% off, So You Can Be That One Person at the Beach

Up to 63% Off Bounty Hunter Metal Detectors and Accessories

You know that one person at the beach? The one searching for buried treasure? Now you can be that awesome thanks to Amazon’s sale on Bounty Hunter metal detectors and accessories.



The biggest bargain of the bunch is the Bounty Hunter QSI Quick Silver Metal Detector, which is 63% off the regular price at $73. But there’s also the more premium LSTAR Land Star Metal Detector for $175 (56% off), or the kid-friendly BHJS Junior Metal Detector for $37 (56% off).

In this time of social distancing, searching for hidden metal is a pretty compelling solo activity, whether at the beach or elsewhere. Get started on the cheap, today only!

