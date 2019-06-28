Photo: Amazon

Amazon Echo | $70 | Amazon | $60 each if you buy two

If you somehow don’t already own all the smart speakers you could possibly need, both the Echo and Echo Dot are on sale for the best prices ever as part of Amazon’s lead-up to Prime Day.

The larger Echo is priced at $70 (within $5 of the best price ever), or $60 each if you add two of them to your cart. The smaller Dot is down to $25, within a dollar of the best deal we’ve ever seen. But don’t forget that you can get one for just $.99 with the purchase of an annual Audible subscription for $120 (down from $150).