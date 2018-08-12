Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329.



<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on these!

In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.