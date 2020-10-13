Bose QuietComfort 35 II Brings Noise-Canceling Sound-Emanating Clouds to Your Ears for $200 on Prime Day

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless ANC Headphones Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Bose QuietComfort 35 I I Wireless ANC Headphones | $200 | Amazon

While Bose may no longer take the cake for best overall sound, it’s still one of the best brands when it comes to headphones, especially its noise-canceling QuietComfort 35 II, now $200 at its lowest price ever this Prime Day. The biggest draw is in the name: they’re super comfy. I’ve used a pair of these and ran the originals into the ground, and I’d sometimes forget I was wearing them

Beyond the upgraded sound, you’re getting 20-hour battery life, Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls, and NFC pairing with your smartphone or other devices.