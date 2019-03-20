Photo: Gizmodo

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $200 from Bose’s official eBay storefront today, if you don’t mind buying refurbs. They even come with a full Bose warranty, the same you’d get for buying a new pair. For context, they normally sell for $350 new, and even on Black Friday, they only got down to $199.

So, are they worth it for $200? Should you buy them refurbished? <Waves frantically in your eye line to get your attention since you can’t hear us> Yes.