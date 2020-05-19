It's all consuming.
Bored at Home? Play With 12 Packs of Putty for $19

Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Update: Sold out ... maybe next time!

Now that we’re stuck in our apartments all the time, forcing ourselves to cultivate “hobbies” and “interests” (ew), there has never been a better time to start playing with goop, and not the Gwyneth Paltrow kind. While you could snap up this Fun Putty kit from a monolithic conglomerate for nearly $50, our friends at Meh are selling the same set for $19.

For that modest price, you’ll get three tins of heat reactive putty (like a mood ring, but squishy) , three tins of marbled putty, and three tins of glow in the dark putty. That’s a whole lot of putty for not a whole lot of money. Throw it at the wall, fidget as a harmless distraction, or better yet, mold it into an anthropomorphic figure for your upcoming stop-motion masterpiece. As you’ll soon find, Fun Putty is a much needed light in these dark times.

Illustration for article titled Bored at Home? Play With 12 Packs of Putty for $19
Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

