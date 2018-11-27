Good boots are a wintertime necessity, and there’s never been a better time to get your feet into a solid pair from Timberland. The brand has opted to extend their Cyber Monday deals, which means they’re still offering 15% off all orders with promo code GIFTS15. Be sure you’re toes are covered this season and lace up this deal before it gets the boot on December 5.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.