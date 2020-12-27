It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Boost Your PC's RAM With 38% off 16GB of XPG DDR4 RGB Tungsten Memory

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
XPG SPECTRIX D41 RGB 16GB DDR4 Tungsten RAM | $80 | Newegg
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Need a bit more multi-tasking power? Or just more RGB for your PC setup? Snag two 8GB sticks of XPG SPECTRIX RAM for just $80 today over at Newegg, normally priced at $130.

Your PC's motherboard will need to be compatible with DDR4 for these fancy RAM sticks to work, but as long as that's good you should be set.

This $50 off deal is only good for today! So don't miss out. You'll even get a little $5 Newegg digital gift card as extra incentive for buying.

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

