Boost Your MacBook’s Ports with Vava’s USB-C Hub, Now 40% off

If you find yourself constantly reaching for adapter dongles to connect devices to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, here’s a more elegant solution. Vava’s USB-C hub dock snaps into the side of your recent-model Apple laptop, replacing the two built-in Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on the left side of the notebook with a larger cache of inputs.



You’ll get a Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB-C port capable of 100W charging , a standard USB-C port, an HDMI port capable of 5K-resolution output at 60Hz, and a pair of full-size USB-A ports. Right now, you can snag this handy add-on for just $30 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJTFB23K at checkout. That’s a 40% savings from the list price.