It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Boost Your Kitchen Capabilities With $50 off the Instant Pot Duo Plus

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsInstant pot Deals
65
Save
Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) | $80 | Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) | $80 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) | $80 | Amazon

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.

Advertisement

But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $50 off the regular price as today’s Amazon Deal of the Day. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $80 today.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

See Things More Clearly With $80 Off This 34" LG Ultrawide Monitor

Here's What to Buy Your Dad for Father's Day

Upgrade Your Wonky Wi-Fi With Eero’s Mesh Setup, Now $50 off With Free Echo Dot

You Mastered Daily Chores, Now Here Come The Weekly Chores [WILD CHEERING]