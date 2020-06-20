Boost Your Kitchen Capabilities With $50 off the Instant Pot Duo Plus

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) | $80 | Amazon
I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.
But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $50 off the regular price as today’s Amazon Deal of the Day. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!
Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $80 today.