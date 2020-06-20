Boost Your Kitchen Capabilities With $50 off the Instant Pot Duo Plus

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) | $80 | Amazon



I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



Advertisement

But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $50 off the regular price as today’s Amazon Deal of the Day. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more , sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $80 today.