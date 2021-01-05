It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Boost Your Home Wi-Fi With $20 off the Asus RT-AX3000 Router

Jordan McMahon
Asus RT-AX3000 | $160 | Newegg
Image: ASUS
Asus RT-AX3000 | $160 | Newegg

Nothing throws a wrench in your gears quite like bad Wi-Fi. For something as essential to work-from-home life as good Wi-Fi, you should probably ditch your ISP-provided router for something with a bit more power. There’s plenty of options, ranging from $50 all the way up to over $400, and everyone’s needs will vary depending on how many people are on your network and what they’re using for, but a basic, dependable router can usually be found for a decent price. If you want a router that won’t have much trouble with larger spaces and multiple devices, Asus’s RT-AX3000 is down from $180 to $160 at Newegg.

It features 160MHz bandwidth, speeds up to 3000Mbps, and mesh networking if you need to cover a greater area. If you’re in a small apartment right now, that might not seem like a huge deal, but if you end up moving in a year or two, you’ll be thankful for grabbing a router with expandable capabilities so you don’t have to drop a bunch of cash on a whole new system.

