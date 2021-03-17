Boost Your Audio Game With 20% off Sony's Excellent WH-1000XM4 Headphones, Plus a Free Mophie Battery Pack

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones + Mophie Battery Pack | $278 | Adorama

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun.

Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $348, but they’re down to $278 today on Adorama, and you even get a 20800mAh Mophie portable battery pack for free . I’ve been testing the Sony’s for the past couple months , and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.