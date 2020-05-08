It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Boost Beauty Confidence and Save $5 on Your First GlossyBox

24% off May’s Box | $16 | Glossybox | Use code WILD16
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

I find beauty subscription boxes are hit or miss with what you pay and what you get. But with GlossyBox you get 5 to 6 products whose value usually equates to $100. This month they are offering two specially curated boxes for just $16 with code WILD16.

There is also an option for $10 off a 3-month subscription with code WILD10. You already save a bit when you choose to pay more upfront but here your total savings are 24%. It’s a great gift option but I totally understand wanting to see what a box is like before you commit. And $16 is a lot more palatable upfront.

I can tell you there is an eyeshadow palette from Steve Laurant and the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm in May’s box. It’s being called the “Wild Box” and is coming in tiger or zebra print packaging.

This deal runs until May 17.

