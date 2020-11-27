It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Boom Shake the Room With the JBL Boom at 30% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
JBL Boombox | $280 | Amazon
JBL Boombox | $280 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
JBL Boombox | $280 | Amazon

If you want to showcase your favourite Spice Girls album to your neighbourhood from your garden, this is the way to go.

The JBL Boombox has a 24 hour battery, alongside huge speakers that generate crisp and deep sound, whatever you throw at it.

It’s also IPX7 waterproof so it can withstand a rainy rave against yourself when you simply need to moonwalk one evening.

As the JBL Boombox is $120 off the original price, it may be tempting buy two to pair them together, a feature that enables low-latency, full stereo sound if you really want to go that extra mile.

Daryl Baxter

